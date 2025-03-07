Around 280,000 visitors are expected to flock to Portrush between July 13 and 20

With just over four months until the 153rd Open at Portrush tees off, accommodation prices in the area are anything but par for the course.

Around 280,000 visitors – almost 40,000 more than attended in 2019 when Shane Lowry lifted the Claret Jug – are expected to flock to the picturesque north coast town when the famous tournament returns between July 13 and 20.

Although the sold-out sign may be up for general admission tickets for all eight days – four championship rounds, along with four practice days – accommodation is still available.

However, rental prices in the area have soared with some self-catering properties demanding five figure sums for week-long stays.

This loft apartment in Portstewart is listed on Airbnb at £58,962 for the period July 13-20, 2025

Seven nights in one two-bedroom apartment in Portstewart, sleeping four, is available for a whopping £58,962 on Airbnb. The recently renovated modern property comes with an open kitchen living space and a “stunning sea view”.

If that is too small, another five-bedroom house in Portrush, just one minute walk from West Strand beach, also advertised on Airbnb, can be rented for a cheaper £32,860.

At the more ‘affordable’ end of the rental market, a two-bedroom apartment in Portrush, just a 10 minute walk to Royal Portrush golf course, will set you back £4,985 for the week.

On the Stay at the Open website, properties range from £4,000 for a three-bed modern townhouse in Coleraine to £18,000 for a “high spec” detached four-bed home in a small development in Portrush. At the other end of the scale, a stay at the Open Camping Village starts at £55 per night.

This five-bedroom townhouse in Portrush is listed on Airbnb at £32,860 between July 13-20, 2025

A search on booking.com and hotels.com (on Friday, March 7) revealed all hotels in the area were sold out. However, a search on the website of Dunluce Lodge, the recently opened hotel which overlooks the fourth fairway at Royal Portrush, revealed some rooms are still available on July 13 with prices from £970.

DUP councillor for Causeway, Alderman Mark Fielding described some of the Airbnb accommodation prices as “exorbitant” and “unethical”.

"Even if they (the prices) were a lot lower than that, it’s pricing people out who would traditionally normally come to this area every year.

“If I am being honest, I think there is something unethical about it. I don’t mind people charging a bit more, but it has to be reasonable. Everybody can talk about supply and demand, but there has to be a ceiling. It does need regulated. However, the problem is you are dealing with private individuals and how do you stop that. If people are so keen (to go to the Open) and have the money to spend – there are obviously millionaires that can afford that."

Tourism Northern Ireland has urged accommodation providers planning to rent out their properties for The Open this summer to get certified.

It said it is a legal requirement that all visitor accommodation must be certified by Tourism NI, even if they are let on an ad-hoc basis.