Good Relations Week 2021 to celebrate ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ for young people

Celebrating the launch of Good Relations Week 2021 are: Peter Day from the Community Relations Council, Clare Kearney, Conor Valente from the Belfast Skate Collective and local skaters Nicole Smallwood, Adam Patton, Caleb Court, James Ferris, Taylor Allen, Reuben Hughes, James Hannigan, Jake Murray and Matt McCopippin

Good Relations Week 2021, co-ordinated by the Community Relations Council, will run from September 20 - 26, with a mix of arts, history, music, sport and culture-based events from a diverse range of organisations across the region.

This year’s colourful programme will include the return of face-to-face events, alongside an expanded online offering of virtual events and digital content. This will include workshops, lectures, panel discussions, feature talks, podcasts, film, music and dance performances, storytelling and exhibitions.

The theme for Good Relations Week 2021 is ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ which celebrates the efforts of young people in their everyday lives to break down barriers, unite communities and act as a catalyst for peace building and cultural diversity in our society.

It will explore how society can better meet the needs of young people and explore the issues affecting their culturally diverse lives today, including sectarianism and racism, dealing with the continuing impact of the past, mental health, isolation, education, faith, the pandemic, and the environment.

Martin McDonald MBE, chair of the Community Relations Council, said: “Good Relations Week 2021 will showcase over 200 highly entertaining events that will shine a light on ground-breaking projects and initiatives that tackle sectarianism and racism and promote cultural diversity – all aimed at building brighter days ahead for everyone.

“We are delighted that over 100 different event and content organisers have embraced our ‘Brighter Days Ahead’ theme and helped to shape a truly remarkable Good Relations Week 2021 that demonstrates imagination, enthusiasm, and commitment to building a united community in our everyday lives.”

Jacqueline Irwin, chief executive of the Community Relations Council added: Huge thanks to everyone who has contributed to this year’s dynamic programme of events, helping to make Good Relations Week a modern celebration of our diverse culture and heritage.

“We are once again thrilled to be able to deliver this showcase of cross community and multi-cultural arts, history, music and culture. We have a packed programme of face-to-face and virtual events, as well as online material. There is so much to attend, watch and experience, don’t miss it! I would encourage everyone to plan their week of events by checking out the programme at www.goodrelationsweek.com.”

Good Relations Week 2021 events includes Libraries NI partnering with the Black Box will host live visual and musical performances by young people with learning disabilities, providing the performers with an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of an audience after lockdown.

Youth Initiatives will launch its Crosslinks Youth Arts Program aimed at bringing together young people from various communities to develop friendships and explore good relations through music, drama, dance and art.

The Integrated Education Fund will premiere its ‘Integrated Education … through the eyes of young people’ documentary film at the QFT which will explore the nature of good relations through an integrated schooling system.

National Museums NI is delivering a major new exterior art installation at the Ulster Museum as part of the Making the Future project. The art piece designed by acclaimed street artist Joe Caslin will reflect on issues from the past, present and future.