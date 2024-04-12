A triumphant Bob Trudgill with Master Robert at the 1924 Grand National

‘Master Robert’ won the Grand National a century ago and Francis Murray’s great-grand uncle once owned the ‘celebrity horse’ – keeping him at his pub in Magherafelt, now known as Bryson’s.

The New York resident, originally from Philadelphia, explained how he had come to hear about this fascinating story: “On my first trip to Ireland in 2013 I met a third cousin of mine, previously unknown to me, during a visit to County Derry.

“My cousin told me that Master Robert won the 1924 Grand National, which I knew to be the world’s most significant steeplechase competition.

American author Francis Murray

“He explained to me that his uncle, Patrick Murray – my great-granduncle – owned the horse for a time before he won, and that he kept the horse at the local pub he owned, which still exists.

“He told me I should stop by on my way out of town. I did indeed visit Paddy Murray’s old pub, now named Bryson’s in Magherafelt. I quickly found hanging on the wall inside a Mid Ulster Mail newspaper article about Pat Murray’s ownership of Master Robert."

Master Robert’s victory is truly the stuff of legend – an unassuming horse whose outstanding qualities as a racing horse were initially well hidden, ridden to perfection at the 1924 Grand National by a jockey with a bad injury.

The American author explained: “Master Robert was bred by Robert McKinlay in Castlefinn, Donegal, and subsequently spent time in Magherafelt and Moy.

Paddy Murray’s old pub, now named Bryson's in Magherafelt. Credit: Google

“Pat Murray, and his wife Sarah, owned what is now Bryson’s in the 20th Century. Besides being a publican, Pat was a horseman who kept horses at his property. Master Robert was pulling Pat’s grocer’s delivery cart. Pat and his keen eye saw potential, bought the horse from his grocer.

“Later, the horse spent time with horse dealer Joseph Laverty in the Moy. Of course, The Moy Square was the most significant horse-dealing location in the North for a century, and Master Robert no doubt spent time in the former stables in Tomney’s.

“[On Grand National day] Master Robert’s regular jockey refused the ride, because of Master Robert’s lameness. No fashionable rider would take the ride.”

Francis Murray explained that the jockey in question was swiftly replaced by a horse rider who had sustained a serious injury the day before: “Bob Trudgill was a journeyman jockey, unattached to a stable, who was never in position to turn down a ride.

Tomney's pub in Moy. Credit: Google

“The day before the Grand National, in a race at Aintree, Trudgill was thrown from his mount, Charlie Wise, and injured.

“Despite doctor’s orders not to ride, Trudgill would not be denied his opportunity. Bob Trudgill’s Master Robert winning saddle is currently on display at Aintree for all to see.”

Following years of research, Francis is putting the finishing touches to a novel about Master Robert’s journey to his ultimate victory.

He has also written to Mid-Ulster Council with a proposal to have a ‘Master Robert Day’ in Magherafelt and Moy/Dungannon, if not the whole of the Mid Ulster District.

Robert Trudgill

The proposal was not discussed at the March 28 monthly meeting of the local authority but councillors were made aware of the story.

“I believe this horse’s local story, with Mid Ulster roots, should be remembered and celebrated for years to come by the people of Mid Ulster,” said Francis.

