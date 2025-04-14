Grand slam latest: 'Rory McIlroy has helped change global image of Northern Ireland'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism Northern Ireland, said he believed McIlroy's historic Masters victory would create even more interest in the return of the Open Championship to Portrush later this year.

The Co Down golfer ended an 11-year major drought by beating Justin Rose in a play-off to win the 89th Masters at Augusta and complete the career grand slam. McIlroy is the first European player to have won all four major titles, joining an elite club populated by greats of the sport Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Golf tourism is a major attraction with visitors to Northern Ireland attracted by the challenge of playing courses such as Royal Portrush and Royal County Down.

Winner Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds the trophy at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

More than 250,000 people are expected to flock to the Co Antrim course in July to see the best golfers in the world in action when the Open returns, having previously been staged there in 2019.

Mr McGrillen said McIlroy, as well as other Northern Ireland major winners Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell, had been “putting Northern Ireland on the map for a long, long time”.

He added: “But this just reinforces what a talent Rory McIlroy is.

“I think it will bring in even greater interest to the Open for an American audience, for sure.

“It can only be good.

“I also think having got this monkey off his back, his chances of winning the Open are probably greater than they ever were.”

Mr McGrillen added: “The impact it has when Rory McIlroy is doing well or Tiger Woods is doing well and they are in the hunt on the third or fourth day of the tournament, the TV audiences are far higher than if they weren't there.

“If Rory or Tiger Woods misses the cut, that has a huge impact on the TV audiences in the States.

“That is probably the biggest factor from a tourism perspective, the longer you have got Rory in the hunt, the longer he is there, the bigger audience we are going to have in America and further afield watching this so they see and hear more about Northern Ireland as a result.”

The tourism chief said McIlroy is “such a positive ambassador” for Northern Ireland.

He said: “Last night, even when he was playing against Bryson DeChambeau, who you would have thought would have secured the support of most of the Americans, the commentators were saying that people supporting Rory outnumbered those supporting Bryson by three to one.

“Rory is a typical Northern Ireland person. He is so liked because of that.

“I think he has helped transform the perceptions of this place and the people of this place around the world.

“That is what people find when they come here, a nation full of people who are just like Rory McIlroy.