Graphic anti-abortion posters ‘deeply upsetting’

The posters appeared in Lurgan town centre, outside the police station and on the main street close to Shankill Parish Church over the weekend.

Alliance Cllr Peter Lavery has called on the Department of Infrastructure to remove them as soon as possible.

He said: “It has been brought to my attention that a number of anti-abortion posters containing graphic imagery were erected in Lurgan town centre over the weekend.

Graphic anti-abortion posters have appeared in Lurgan.

“Such images can be deeply upsetting to women and families who have been though miscarriages or who have had to access abortion services.

“I have reported these posters to the Department for Infrastructure requesting that they are removed as soon as possible to prevent further harm to residents.”

Editor’s Message:

