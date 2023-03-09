Graveyards to get 'letterboxes to heaven' so children can post cards and letters to deceased loved ones

​A “postbox to Heaven” is to be installed in Antrim and Newtownabbey’s cemeteries and is aimed at helping children with the grieving process.

The proposal was made by Deputy Mayor Councillor Leah Smyth, during a meeting of the borough council’s Operations Committee this week.

The Ulster Unionist councillor explained she was inspired by nine-year-old Nottingham girl Matilda Handy who suggested the idea as a way of expressing her emotions after her grandparents passed away.

An old postbox painted white was installed at Gedling Crematorium, in Lambley, where Matilda’s mum Leanne works.

As a result, Councillor Smyth said the schoolgirl was comforted by the idea of being able to send letters to her deceased grandparents.

“It is just a nice sentimental gesture. The response was overwhelming,” she added.

“I propose that we install one of these postboxes in each cemetery and the cards can be recycled when they are full.”

Committee chair Alliance Cllr Neil Kelly said it was “a lovely idea” and Ulster Unionist Cllr Norrie Ramsay said he would like to formally propose the idea.

Ulster Unionist Cllr Robert Foster commented: “I am sure this will have a tremendously positive effect on some people. I lost my own mother when I was 12.

"It is something I would have found comforting.

"For a minimal cost, it will provide tremendous solace for a lot of people. I am delighted to second.”