Great news as missing Raymond Allen found ‘safe and well’

In a statement this afternoon a PSNI statement said that police can confirm that Raymond Allen from Newtownards ‘has been located safe and well’.

They added: “We thank the public for their assistance.”

Earlier in a statement a PSNI spokesman said Raymond was last seen in the Greyabbey area at around 9am this morning (Sunday, 21st May) and was wearing a ‘Snap-On’ baseball Cap, a grey ‘Snap-On’ hooded top with black-coloured arms and light blue-coloured jeans. He was seen in his car, a silver BMW 320d, registration SKZ 4362.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...