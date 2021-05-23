Great news as missing Raymond Allen found ‘safe and well’
Police have confirmed that missing 37-year-old Raymond Allen from Newtownards has been found.
In a statement this afternoon a PSNI statement said that police can confirm that Raymond Allen from Newtownards ‘has been located safe and well’.
They added: “We thank the public for their assistance.”
Earlier in a statement a PSNI spokesman said Raymond was last seen in the Greyabbey area at around 9am this morning (Sunday, 21st May) and was wearing a ‘Snap-On’ baseball Cap, a grey ‘Snap-On’ hooded top with black-coloured arms and light blue-coloured jeans. He was seen in his car, a silver BMW 320d, registration SKZ 4362.
