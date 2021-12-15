Great news as Neisha Devlin has been located
Police have thanked the public for their assistance after revealing that missing Neisgha Devlin has been found.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 9:39 am
Updated
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 1:12 pm
In a post on PSNI North Belfast Facebook page, officers say: “Missing person Neisha Devlin has been found safe and well. Police would like to thank everyone for their assistance.”
Earlier they said that Neisha was last seen in the area surrounding Belfast City Centre at approximately 2am on Sunday 12th December 2021.