Great news that missing 4-year-old boy wearing school uniform is found ‘safe and well’
Police have revealed that they have located a 4-year-old boy who had earlier been thought to be missing. are searching for 4-year-old Malachi McCready in the Drumbane Road area of Swatragh.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 3:33 pm
An earlier post from the PSNI said they were ‘searching for 4-year-old Malachi McCready in the Drumbane Road area of Swatragh’.
The post added: “Malachi is wearing St Johns primary school uniform which is green trousers and a navy blue jacket.
“If you see Malachi please contact us urgently on 999”.
However a later post made clear the youngster was found.
It said: “Thank you everyone for your help Malachi has been found safe and well”.