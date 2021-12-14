Great news that missing 4-year-old boy wearing school uniform is found ‘safe and well’

An earlier post from the PSNI said they were ‘searching for 4-year-old Malachi McCready in the Drumbane Road area of Swatragh’.

The post added: “Malachi is wearing St Johns primary school uniform which is green trousers and a navy blue jacket.

“If you see Malachi please contact us urgently on 999”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However a later post made clear the youngster was found.