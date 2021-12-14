Great news that missing 4-year-old boy wearing school uniform is found ‘safe and well’

Police have revealed that they have located a 4-year-old boy who had earlier been thought to be missing. are searching for 4-year-old Malachi McCready in the Drumbane Road area of Swatragh.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 3:33 pm

An earlier post from the PSNI said they were ‘searching for 4-year-old Malachi McCready in the Drumbane Road area of Swatragh’.

The post added: “Malachi is wearing St Johns primary school uniform which is green trousers and a navy blue jacket.

“If you see Malachi please contact us urgently on 999”.

However a later post made clear the youngster was found.

It said: “Thank you everyone for your help Malachi has been found safe and well”.

