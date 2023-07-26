News you can trust since 1737
​Travel company Jet2.com has given an update on the safety of its hotels for customers travelling to Rhodes after July 31.
By Helen McGurk
The company said its teams of customer service and risk & safety experts have conducted many “rigorous and detailed assessments”, including visits to every hotel and villa in affected area.

A spokesperson said: “For customers due to travel to the north of Rhodes from Monday, July 31, onwards, we want to assure everyone that hotels, villas, and resorts are operating as normal."

Those include resorts in: Afandou, Faliraki, Ialyssos, Ixia, Kalithea, Kolymbia, Kremastic, Pastida, Rhodes Town and Theologos.

It said customers could also still travel to resorts in Lardos, Lindos, Kalathos and Pefkos from July 31, onwards.

However, it said following visits to Gennadi, Kiotari and Lachania, it has decided to cancel all holidays up to and including Sunday, August 13.

“We are contacting affected customers to let them know how we can help them to arrange an alternative holiday or cancel with a full refund, which will of course be processed quickly.”

Jet2 has operated 20 flights to the UK from Rhodes so far this week, including one to Belfast. Those flights were a combination of repatriation and scheduled flights.

