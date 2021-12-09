Green light for Christmas, but  people urged to be responsible

Political leaders, meanwhile, have all but ruled out the introduction of further restrictions before Christmas.

First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill were speaking separately yesterday as they moved to allay fears of tightening public health restrictions, following the discovery of three cases of the omicron variant in Northern Ireland earlier this week.

Mr Givan said confirmation of the three cases was not a surprise, and while he urged people to follow public health advice he said he does not believe further restrictions will be required before Christmas.

A woman walks past a Christmas display in a shop window

“I don’t envisage there being further restrictions before Christmas, the current measures that we have in place, if people follow that, that will be able to get us through the Christmas period,” he said.

Speaking separately in Londonderry, Ms O’Neill said she expects the Stormont Executive to meet in the coming days.

“We’re talking daily in terms of what’s happening as we see it unfolding,” she said.

“The chief medical officer has been clear in saying that it is about redoubling our efforts, it is about going back to the basics, it is about being vigilant.

“But if we have to look at additional areas in terms of what we need to do, then absolutely we’ll be following the health and scientific advice.”

Asked whether new restrictions will be introduced, Ms O’Neill said it is too early to say.

“I think that for now it is about redoubling our efforts, for now it is just about remaining cautious and people encouraging safe practices, but crucially the booster, that is essentially the most effective way to fight against this virus,” she said.

“If we have to look at additional measures, then that’s what we’ll have to do but as of today the chief medical officer’s advice, the health minister’s advice, is that what we’re doing is enough but we need again to ask the public to be vigilant and to get the vaccine, if you haven’t already got it, and if you have got it, also get the booster.”

As for the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride, he told a press briefing yesterday evening that it is “important the people make informed choices” when it comes to Christmas parties.

Asked by the News Letter whether he would be attending any Christmas parties this year, and what advice he would give to those who intend to do so, Sir Michael said: “We recognise that it’s been a really tough 21 months for everyone. Everyone will want to meet with close family and friends and it’s important that people make informed decisions about that, and that if they are meeting that they do so safely.

“We all know the things that we can be doing to make those meetings safer. That is about getting vaccinated and getting our boosters once it’s our turn, and it is about wearing face coverings when we’re meeting indoors, and that it’s well ventillated.

“Nobody invites me to parties any more so I shall be spending my time with my close family.”

Northern Ireland’s Chief Scientific Advisor, Professor Ian Young, added: “I think it’s really important that we adhere to the guidelines that are in place. If meeting family and friends and socialising is important, as it is to many people, then I think it’s appropriate that we should do that.

“If you do see me at any parties over the Christmas period, you’ll notice me staying near the window as much as possible and I can guarantee you I will have taken a lateral flow test beforehand.”

Prof McBride, meanwhile, said it is important the rules apply equally to everyone following the furore surrounding reports of multiple reports of Christmas parties at Downing Street while the UK was still under lockdown.

Sir Michael said: “I don’t know what went on or didn’t go on, but what I can say is there is no rule for one and different rules for everyone else. These rules are there for all of us and it is in everyone’s best interests.

“This is about controlling the pandemic, a pandemic that has taken a significant toll in terms of lives lost and livelihoods impacted upon.”

He added: “It’s particularly important that everyone abides by the rules and follows the regulations.