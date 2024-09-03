Greenisland arson: 'Whoever burned our church - we love you unconditionally' says minister Isy Hawthorne-Steele

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The minister of a church which has been burned down has said her message to those responsible is "we love you unconditionally".

Rev Isy Hawthorne-Steele was speaking to the News Letter as the dust continues to settle following the fire at the Anglican Church of the Holy Name in Greenisland, east Antrim.

She said those affected do not seek "retribution" for Sunday's blaze, which is being treated by police as arson (and which re-ignited again on Monday night).

The minister also said she has had messages of support from as far away as Latin America and Asia following the incident on Sunday night.

Rev Isy Hawthorne-Steele

A fundraising appeal for the church had raised around £7,000 at time of writing, out of a target of £10,000.

Asked what her message would be for whoever is responsible, she said: "The message I have for them is we love them unconditionally and that we'd really like them to come and talk to us because their lives are going to change when they're apprehended about this.

"I'd say the police will be very diligent in bringing whoever it is to book. Whenever that happens I want them to know that we're here as a Christian community, and to reach out to them."

She said there have been "serious consequences" to their actions, but "they need to know we're not seeking retribution, we're seeking restoration".

Has she prayed for them?

"Of course we have," she replied. "That's a given."

She had previously wondered whether it could have been a "prank" gone wrong, but asked if they are any clearer on the cause on Tuesday afternoon she said: "No. We can't speculate at this stage."

She also said: "I'd like to say a big thank-you to the firefighters. They worked so diligently. Not only in a professional capacity to get the fire put out. But it was the personal touch – the empathy they showed to us.

"They too were absolutely gutted at the sie of the blaze and also that this is a sacred and holy place."

The fire broke out at around 9pm on Sunday – the very day the church had been celebrating its 70th anniversary.

It totally estroyed the church hall, and damaged the main church building and the adjacent parish shop which sells low-cost groceries.

The fire brigade were called back on Monday night to deal with "insulation material smouldering beneath the rubble" it said, with the result that the main church building's roof was further damaged.

The public response has been "overwhelming" said the reverend, and not just from the church community.

Messages have come to her from Argentina, New Zealand, India, and America, and beyond, including her former students (she is also a senior lecturer in Ulster University’s School of Applied Social and Policy Science).

"It's been amazing the amount of prayers and sadness and the amount of people who just want to help," she said.