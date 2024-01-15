Gritter strike: road users warned to stay home on Thursday if conditions are dangerously icy

​Road users in Northern Ireland are being advised to avoid travelling this Thursday if conditions are icy and the strike by gritter drivers goes ahead as planned.

Snow ploughing in Northern Ireland. Photo: Press Eye

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has warned that its response to emergency incidents on the road, vehicle MOTs and driving tests will all face “significant disruption” as the unprecedented one-day stoppage – involving 14 trade unions – takes place.

A DfI spokeswoman said: “With cold weather being forecast for this week, the industrial action will cause disruption to our winter gritting service.

"If the current weather warnings remain in place, we would advise people to avoid travel, if possible, on Thursday, 18 January 2024.

"Where people need to travel, drivers and other road users will need to take particular care on Thursday and Friday given the potential for icy conditions and ongoing disruption to gritting”.

She added: “Where possible, contingency plans are being put in place, but it is expected that there will be widespread disruption on Thursday”.

The Strangford ferry, responses to flood incident line reports, and the repair of manhole collapses and oil spills, will also be adversely affected by the strike action.

The DfI spokeswoman also said: “We will not know the precise number of staff available until the days of strike action which means it could be Thursday morning before the full impact will be known and understood. The Department will, however, only be able to deliver a fraction of its normal gritting service.