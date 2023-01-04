Group of 24 Orangemen make it to top of Kilimanjaro on charity hike which has raised more than £250,000

The six day trek up the highest mountain in Africa, saw the full group of 24 safely make it to the top at 4.48am (GMT).

Sharing a picture of the hikers, the Hiking For Little Heroes Facebook page wrote: “Well done lads! Everyone back home so proud of you all!”

The team, led by Banbridge Orangeman Stuart Magill and supported by 76 Tanzanians in the roles of chefs, doctors, guides and porters, faced many challenges along the way including a two-hour climb of a 300 metre steep cliff face made from volcanic rock and a night when the winds were so strong that the entire camp got a maximum of three hours sleep.

The Orangemen have peaked

The Hiking For Little Heroes challenge had been delayed from last year due to Covid, which allowed the group more time to raise more than £250,000 for four charities – Children Cancer Unit at Royal Victoria Hospital, Angel Wishes, Cancer Fund For Children and B Positive, a charity set up by the family of Adam Watson, a nine-year-old from Banbridge who passed away in August after a brave battle with leukaemia.