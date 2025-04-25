Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Carrickfergus man will be running the Belfast Marathon for a charity that’s close to his heart – and he’ll be doing it all while wearing a 40kg weighted vest.

Antonio McKenzie is taking on the challenge to raise money for Guide Dogs NI after the charity supported his mother-in-law, Christine Glendinning.

“My mother-in-law received her guide dog last year and the positive impact it had on her life motivated me to add an additional 40kg, via a weighted vest, for the marathon and raise money for Guide Dogs NI,” Antonio said.

“A free place in the marathon was offered to me through my work in NIE; I thought it was a good opportunity. However I didn't have much interest in completing a marathon, so I thought if I was going to do it I should make it worthwhile!”

Antonio, Christine, and guide dog Herbie. Photo: Guide Dogs NI

Fan of a challenge, on Antonio’s 30th birthday he took himself out for a 50km run with no preparation, but for this challenge he was inspired by Christine, who was matched with Golden Retriever Herbert (affectionately called Herbie) last year.

Ballymoney resident Christine said: “Since being matched with Herbie I have found a fresh independence and confidence. We walk every day and I can now walk into our town centre to shop without needing anyone to accompany me. I was delighted when Antonio told me he intended to complete the Belfast Marathon and raise some money for Guide Dogs. Herbie and I plan to be at the finishing line to cheer him on!”

Antonio added: “The moment that really had an impact on me was when after approximately three years relying on her husband Desmond, Christine was able to take herself to the shop and buy her daughter a birthday card. Something so many of us take for granted, but Herbie has given Christine back her independence.”

It can take up to two years to train a guide dog like Herbie - but Antonio doesn’t have that luxury.

“Training was quite daunting at the start but my confidence grows each week,” he said. “I completed a half marathon last weekend to see how it would go. Let’s just say I survived!”

Antonio will have plenty of support along the course from family and friends, adding his wife will probably follow him around the crowds with sweets.

“Donating obviously would be great. But if people could share the story and donation link to friends and family to help increase awareness - that would be an even better morale boost,” the local man added.

You can donate to Antonio’s efforts via GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/vvw7b-guide-dogs

About Guide Dogs NI

Guide Dogs is there to help the two million people across the UK with sight loss to live the life they choose, and is currently celebrating 40 years in Northern Ireland.

With over 600 partnerships created in that time, their services have grow to include children and young people's rehabilitation, adult vision rehabilitation services and sighted guiding training.

The charity is currently seeking volunteers and fundraisers across NI; for more details, visit guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer.

