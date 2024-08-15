She is the second woman from Northern Ireland to win gold at the Olympics, following Lady Mary Peters’ gold medal win in the Munich Olympics in 1972.
Hannah won the women's quadruple sculls in a photo finish in Paris, racing alongside fellow Team GB crew members Georgina Brayshaw, Lola Anderson, and Lauren Henry.
1.
Hannah Scott: Northern Ireland Olympic Gold Medallist Rower who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics given a hero's homecoming in Coleraine Photo: presseye
2.
3.
4.
