Coleraine was buzzing with excitement as Hannah Scott, Olympic gold medallist makes her grand returnColeraine was buzzing with excitement as Hannah Scott, Olympic gold medallist makes her grand return
Coleraine was buzzing with excitement as Hannah Scott, Olympic gold medallist makes her grand return

Hannah Scott pictures: Northern Ireland Olympic Gold Medallist rower given a hero's homecoming in Coleraine

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Aug 2024, 10:16 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 10:24 BST
These images packed with smiling faces reveal how rower Hannah Scott, who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has been given a hero's homecoming in Coleraine, Co Londonderry.

She is the second woman from Northern Ireland to win gold at the Olympics, following Lady Mary Peters’ gold medal win in the Munich Olympics in 1972.

Hannah won the women's quadruple sculls in a photo finish in Paris, racing alongside fellow Team GB crew members Georgina Brayshaw, Lola Anderson, and Lauren Henry.

Hannah Scott: Northern Ireland Olympic Gold Medallist Rower who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics given a hero's homecoming in Coleraine

1.

Hannah Scott: Northern Ireland Olympic Gold Medallist Rower who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics given a hero's homecoming in Coleraine Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
Hannah Scott: Northern Ireland Olympic Gold Medallist Rower who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics given a hero's homecoming in Coleraine

2.

Hannah Scott: Northern Ireland Olympic Gold Medallist Rower who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics given a hero's homecoming in Coleraine Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
Hannah Scott: Northern Ireland Olympic Gold Medallist Rower who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics given a hero's homecoming in Coleraine

3.

Hannah Scott: Northern Ireland Olympic Gold Medallist Rower who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics given a hero's homecoming in Coleraine Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
Hannah Scott: Northern Ireland Olympic Gold Medallist Rower who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics given a hero's homecoming in Coleraine

4.

Hannah Scott: Northern Ireland Olympic Gold Medallist Rower who won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics given a hero's homecoming in Coleraine Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ColeraineNorthern IrelandParis

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.