Happy and glorious

There were huge cheers on The Mall in central London as the 96-year-old sovereign emerged for a special flypast at the conclusion of Trooping the Colour.

Smiling and looking relaxed, she chatted happily with four-year-old great-grandson Louis, who at one stage covered his ears, and reacted with his mouth wide open and eyes tightly shut as the aircraft thundered overhead.

It was the second of two appearances from the monarch on the balcony – at the start of the special extended Jubilee weekend marking her 70-year-reign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Thursday June 2, 2022.

However, Buckingham Palace has said the Queen experienced some discomfort during the celebrations yesterday and will not be attending today’s thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Community celebrations were also held across Northern Ireland, and last night Jubilee beacons were lit at a number of locations including Titanic Belfast and St Columb’s Cathedral in Londonderry.