Harry and Meghan: Spare memoir only stirring support for royal family, says former UUP leader Tom Elliott
Former UUP leader Tom Elliott says recent revelations from Prince Harry have caused royal supporters to rally behind the royal family.
It comes after a string of allegations about the royal family made by Prince Harry in his book, Spare.
The memoir includes personal details of Harry’s love life, drug-taking and rifts within his family.
"Obviously it is extremely difficult for the royal family," said former MP Mr Elliott, who is now MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.
"I see obviously quite a lot of antagonism and even bitterness towards Harry and Megan now.
"It [the book] has almost set a course of total division between the supporters of the Royal Family and those of Harry and Megan.
"Harry keeps saying how much he wants to see reconciliation with his family. But I think if he wanted reconciliation he is probably going the wrong way about it. Where it all takes us I don't know."
The royal family have had occasional crises for generations, he said.
"How much damage this will do in the meantime I don't know. But I do see a significant rallying from the royal supporters behind the royal family now. I certainly don't see or hear of anybody that would be royal supporters automatically rowing in behind Harry and Meghan.
"So if that is what Harry was trying to achieve - to gain more sympathy from that group of people - I definitely think he is losing the argument on that."
He added of the book: "I suppose it does give a bit of an insight into what goes on behind closed doors in that family. Sometimes it comes out in other families, but more often than not it stays behind closed doors in most families."