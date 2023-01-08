It comes after a string of allegations about the royal family made by Prince Harry in his book, Spare.

The memoir includes personal details of Harry’s love life, drug-taking and rifts within his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously it is extremely difficult for the royal family," said former MP Mr Elliott, who is now MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry's new book, Spare, has caused many controversial headlines.

"I see obviously quite a lot of antagonism and even bitterness towards Harry and Megan now.

"It [the book] has almost set a course of total division between the supporters of the Royal Family and those of Harry and Megan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Harry keeps saying how much he wants to see reconciliation with his family. But I think if he wanted reconciliation he is probably going the wrong way about it. Where it all takes us I don't know."

The royal family have had occasional crises for generations, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Elliott says Harry's revelations have caused royal supporters to back the royal family more than ever.

"How much damage this will do in the meantime I don't know. But I do see a significant rallying from the royal supporters behind the royal family now. I certainly don't see or hear of anybody that would be royal supporters automatically rowing in behind Harry and Meghan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So if that is what Harry was trying to achieve - to gain more sympathy from that group of people - I definitely think he is losing the argument on that."