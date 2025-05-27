Have a look around this off-the-grid Northern Ireland property which offers 'a unique opportunity to become part of island life'

By Gemma Murray
Published 27th May 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 16:35 BST
This quaint cottage, located overlooking the harbour area on Rathlin Island, occupies a good site which offers clear potential to either extend or convert, subject to planning permission.

Rathlin is the only habitable island off the Northern Ireland coastline and this sale provides a unique opportunity to become part of that island life either as a permanent resident or as a second holiday home owner or indeed as an investor given the visitor numbers.

Rathlin is teeming with wildlife which is the backdrop to the tranquility which the island offers.

1d Church Quarter, Rathlin Island, Ballycastle, BT54 6RT

1d Church Quarter, Rathlin Island, Ballycastle, BT54 6RT

1d Church Quarter, Rathlin Island, Ballycastle, BT54 6RT

1d Church Quarter, Rathlin Island, Ballycastle, BT54 6RT 2 Bed Detached Bungalow

