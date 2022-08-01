‘He was man who walked with God’: DUP traditionalist John Finlay dies

A string of individuals lined up to praise the north Antrim political veteran following his death from cancer at around 8am today.

Councillor Finlay was a prominent figure in the DUP’s traditionalist religious wing.

From Cloughmills in north Antrim, was married to Linda, and had two daughters.

Worshipful master Bro John Finlay reads a statement to a police officer as the lodge are prevented from parading in Dunloy. Brethern walked the length of the Hall grounds as they were not permitted to walk to their church to hold their annual church service.Picture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia.

He had served as a DUP councillor for over 20 years.

In early June, he went public with his terminal diagnosis, saying he only had three months left to live.

In the end, he didn’t even have that – he succumbed in less than two months.

He had previously been a member of Ballymena Free Presbyterian Church, but later moved to Rasharkin Presbyterian.

Mayor of Ballymoney Cllr John Finlay outside Rasharkin Orange Hall...Pic Kevin McAuley

Rev John Greer had ministered to him for several years at the Ballymena congregation, and today said that councillor Finlay had been a “lay preacher” in his earler years with a group called The Faith Mission, taking his evangelism to England and Scotland.

“He had a very confident Christian testimony,” said Rev Greer.

“As I’d describe it as a Gospel minister, John was a man who walked with God. John had a very positive attitude towards life in general.

“He was a compassionate man with regard to trying to help people; he’d have worked for anybody who had a need or a problem, he didn’t show any partiality.”

Mayor of Ballymoney Cllr John Finlay pictured at Drumlee Orange Hall where the windows were put in and a gallon jar of fuel thrown through the window which failed to ignite. This hall is between Ballymoney and Rasharkin where there has been ongoing sectarian tension in the area. Pic Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia.

He was elected as a councillor in Newcastle in 1993, then stood unsuccessfully in Ballymoney in 1997, before seizing a seat there in 2001.

After that he continued to poll at or near the top in terms of first preference votes in all the elections which followed.

He was a member of Dunloy RBP 594, and had been worshipful master of Dunloy Union Defenders LOL 496. He was also formerly a side drummer with Dunloy Accordion Band.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Just a few weeks ago John once again took his place in front of Dunloy Orange Lodge and led them as Worshipful Master through the streets of Bushmills.

Cllr John Finlay at Dunloy Orange which has been daubed with Slogans relating to him and threats to get out of the village this comes on the back of the Ballymaconnolly parade in Rasharkin only a few miles away.Picture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

“As chairman of our North Antrim Association [for over 20 years], he was both a source of encouragement and support during the recent Assembly election.”

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said: “John was amongst my closest friends. He was totally dependable, utterly loyal and always had your back... Our hearts are broken for his family and their loss.”

Party chairman Lord Morrow meanwhile described him as “a faithful party member over many decades” whilst DUP councillor Alan McLean said: “We take comfort in the knowledge that John is now rejoicing in Heaven with the Saviour he loved so much. Ballymoney has lost a political heavyweight.”

Ian Paisley jnr, Rev. Ian Paisley, Mervyn Storey MLA, Mayor of Ballymena, Cllr. Maurice Mills, and Mayor of Ballymoney, Cllr. John Finlay at the opening of the new DUP advice centre in Ballymena. BT48-265AC