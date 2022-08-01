‘He was man who walked with God’: DUP traditionalist John Finlay dies

A string of individuals lined up to praise the north Antrim political veteran following his death from cancer at around 8am today.
Councillor Finlay was a prominent figure in the DUP’s traditionalist religious wing.
From Cloughmills in north Antrim, was married to Linda, and had two daughters.
He had served as a DUP councillor for over 20 years.
In early June, he went public with his terminal diagnosis, saying he only had three months left to live.
In the end, he didn’t even have that – he succumbed in less than two months.
He had previously been a member of Ballymena Free Presbyterian Church, but later moved to Rasharkin Presbyterian.
Rev John Greer had ministered to him for several years at the Ballymena congregation, and today said that councillor Finlay had been a “lay preacher” in his earler years with a group called The Faith Mission, taking his evangelism to England and Scotland.
“He had a very confident Christian testimony,” said Rev Greer.
“As I’d describe it as a Gospel minister, John was a man who walked with God. John had a very positive attitude towards life in general.
“He was a compassionate man with regard to trying to help people; he’d have worked for anybody who had a need or a problem, he didn’t show any partiality.”
He was elected as a councillor in Newcastle in 1993, then stood unsuccessfully in Ballymoney in 1997, before seizing a seat there in 2001.
After that he continued to poll at or near the top in terms of first preference votes in all the elections which followed.
He was a member of Dunloy RBP 594, and had been worshipful master of Dunloy Union Defenders LOL 496. He was also formerly a side drummer with Dunloy Accordion Band.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Just a few weeks ago John once again took his place in front of Dunloy Orange Lodge and led them as Worshipful Master through the streets of Bushmills.
“As chairman of our North Antrim Association [for over 20 years], he was both a source of encouragement and support during the recent Assembly election.”
North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said: “John was amongst my closest friends. He was totally dependable, utterly loyal and always had your back... Our hearts are broken for his family and their loss.”
Party chairman Lord Morrow meanwhile described him as “a faithful party member over many decades” whilst DUP councillor Alan McLean said: “We take comfort in the knowledge that John is now rejoicing in Heaven with the Saviour he loved so much. Ballymoney has lost a political heavyweight.”
