Raymond with his family and granddaughter Penny

After an incredible 43 years of service in health and social care, South Eastern Trust laboratory manager, Raymond Gamble has officially retired.

To mark his retirement, Raymond’s family and colleagues gathered for a special celebration, reflecting on his remarkable contribution to laboratory services over the past four decades.

Mr Gamble started his career as a biomedical scientist in the Royal Victoria Hospital in September 1982.

Over the years, he progressed to the role of section head in clinical biochemistry before he brought his wealth of knowledge and experience to the South Eastern Trust, taking up the post of laboratory manager in the Ulster Hospital in December 2011.

Looking forward to retirement, Raymond reflected on his career and said: “I have so many special memories working within the Trust, the people I have met along the way have been amazing. I am looking forward to the change of direction and being able to spend more time with my family.”

Congratulating Raymond on his many years within laboratory services, South Eastern Trust director of surgery, elective care and maternity services, Maggie Parks added: “Raymond has worked in the South Eastern Trust for the last 14 years and has made a wonderful contribution, not only within the Trust, but across the region.

"His work with, encompass which was a massive project, was outstanding. Raymond will be greatly missed by many across the Trust and I would like to wish him well in his retirement.”

Consultant chemical pathologist, Dr Kathryn Ryan commented: “Raymond has had a significant impact on developing our regional working over the years and has always remained patient focussed. Raymond is above all a people person.

“He has developed the staff team here in labs and has supported senior staff to take on new roles over the years. Raymond will leave the Ulster labs in good hands. He taught us well!