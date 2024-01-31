gofundme for Don to get to Enirates

Don Morrow, 58, a father-of-three and civil servant from Newtownards, has been diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer and now his 35-year-old son Dean is “trying to give him his biggest wish while we still can”.

Don also has two other sons who are 33-years-old and 28 years-old.

In a Gofundme appeal, Dean says he is trying to raise funds “for my Dad, Don” who is “a lifelong Arsenal fan who hasn't made it to the Emirates yet”.

The iconic Emirates Stadium has been home to Arsenal since 2006.

The appeal adds: “We've been talking about going for years, but a recent illness has left him with a short time left.

"He's been a great Dad and since he had us so young, most of his own interests have been put on the backburner over the years and I'm trying to give him his biggest wish while we still can.

"Anything that you can spare would help him massively, anything extra raised will go towards funeral expenses when that time comes”.

Dean, who helps cars for his father, says he “spent most of last week in hospital” and "his treatment has been extremely hard on him” leaving him “really weak”.

"Thankfully he has recovered a bit now but we're hoping this next treatment isn't as hard on him, he's said he'll pick quality of life over quantity if needs be”.

Dean added that in his situation you “try to do your best to be there for your parent” adding it is “hard when you're suffering too, but doing something together you both enjoy is a great bonding experience and welcome distraction to both of you”.

"For me and Dad that has been playing fifa together on the playstation (Arsenal of course),” he added.

"And for those ten minutes the weight of the world comes off his shoulders and he's like his old self, winding me up and having a laugh”.