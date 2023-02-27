gofundme appeal for the Gunay family

The gofundme has been started by Stephen McClenaghan who says: “Hello, my name is Stephen, I am doing this fundraiser for a very good friend of mine Mustafa Gunay.

Already concerned friends have raised almost £1,500.

"He currently works with me and he is Turkish.

Undated handout photo issued by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service of firefighters working at the earthquake scene in Turkey. They joined the 77-strong UK rescue team dispatched to the two countries after massive tremors left buildings collapsed and tens of thousands of people dead. Issue date: Wednesday February 22, 2023.

"As most of you will know Turkey and Syria was hit by a massive earthquake, several actually.

"Through this disaster Mustafa has lost a lot of family members including his sister, her husband and their three kids!!

"This has been a devastating time for Mustafa as just 3 months ago lost his father and 4 months ago lost his wife.

"He is working a serious amount of hours overtime to try and come up with money to send home to his family who have nothing – no clothes, no food, no home and no support from anyone.

"No jobs to go to because the whole of the country has been affected.

"This contribution will go towards his remaining family to try and rebuild some sort of life of anything that is left there for them.

"This man and his family are going through a terrible time and need your help!!

"Please try and help as much as possible it would be a great help to Mustafa and his family!! Thank you to everyone in advance”.

The appeal comes as a magnitude 5.6 earthquake has shaken southern Turkey, three weeks after a catastrophic tremor devastated the region.

The quake centred in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province and caused some already-damaged buildings to collapse, killing at least one person, the country’s disaster management agency (AFAD) said.

According to AP another 69 people were injured as a result of the quake, AFAD’s chief Yunus Sezer told reporters.

More than two dozen buildings were said to have collapsed.

Yesilyurt’s mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a father and daughter were trapped beneath the rubble of a four-storey building in the town.

The pair had entered the damaged building to collect belongings.

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces hit by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6.

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 173,000 buildings in Turkey.

AFAD’s chief urged people not to enter damaged buildings saying strong aftershocks continue to pose a risk.