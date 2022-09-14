Heathrow airport flights cancelled to 'ensure silence' during Queen's coffin procession

The west London airport said in a statement that "out of respect" for the mourning period it will be making "appropriate alterations to our operation".

These include flights being disrupted between 1.50pm and 3.40pm on Wednesday to "ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall".

British Airways has cancelled 16 short-haul flights due to the airspace restriction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More flights are expected to be axed during the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Heathrow said: "Passengers will be notified by their airlines directly of any changes to flights.

"We anticipate further changes to the Heathrow operation on Monday September 19, when Her Majesty's funeral is due to take place, and will communicate those in more detail over coming days.

"We apologise for the disruption these changes cause, as we work to limit the impact on the upcoming events."

Royal Horse Guards on parade ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. Photo credit: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire