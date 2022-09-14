News you can trust since 1737
Heathrow airport flights cancelled to 'ensure silence' during Queen's coffin procession

Heathrow Airport flights have been cancelled so they do not disturb the Queen's coffin procession on Wednesday.

By Michael Cousins
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:23 pm
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:30 pm

The west London airport said in a statement that "out of respect" for the mourning period it will be making "appropriate alterations to our operation".

These include flights being disrupted between 1.50pm and 3.40pm on Wednesday to "ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall".

British Airways has cancelled 16 short-haul flights due to the airspace restriction.

More flights are expected to be axed during the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Heathrow said: "Passengers will be notified by their airlines directly of any changes to flights.

"We anticipate further changes to the Heathrow operation on Monday September 19, when Her Majesty's funeral is due to take place, and will communicate those in more detail over coming days.

"We apologise for the disruption these changes cause, as we work to limit the impact on the upcoming events."

Royal Horse Guards on parade ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. Photo credit: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

The Civil Aviation Authority has also imposed a restriction on airspace over central London which bans aircraft - including drones - flying below 2,500ft between September 9-19.Read More: Queen hailed for faithfulness, care, love and devotion during her reign

