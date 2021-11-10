Help find missing 17-year-old Courtney Temple - last seen wearing black

In a post on Police Derry City & Strabane police say: “Police are looking for your help in locating Courtney Temple age 17 years.

“Courtney went missing from the Creggan area of the City at around 17:00hrs on Tuesday 9th November 2021. “

Courtney is described as being 5ft tall and slim with long dark brown hair which was tied up when she went missing.

At the time of going missing Courtney was ‘wearing all black clothing including a black buffer jacket’.

Anyone with information which could help us locate her please call 101 quoting CCS 2061 on the 9/11/21.

