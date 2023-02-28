The funeral has taken place in Belfast of esteemed journalist and father-of-three Henry McDonald.
The 57-year-old died after a cancer battle in hospital earlier this month.
The funeral of Journalist Henry McDonald took place Tuesday at The Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast Northern Ireland. Henry was Beloved father of Lauren, Ellen and Patrick, loving brother of Cathy and partner Chris. Much loved partner of Charlotte Blease. Henry was interred afterwards in Roselawn Cemetery.
The former Guardian and Observer Ireland correspondent died earlier this month aged 57 of a cancer related illness. He had penned a number of books on local politics and was currently working as the Newsletter Political Correspondent.
The former Guardian and Observer Ireland correspondent died earlier this month aged 57 of a cancer related illness.
