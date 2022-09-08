News you can trust since 1737
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh visit the Giants Causeway on June 28, 2016 in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll Royal visits to Northern Ireland over the years

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has made many visits to the Province. Here we look back at some of them

By Michael Cousins
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:41 pm

There are few parts of Northern Ireland that the Queen has not visited, mostly accompanied by Prince Phillip

Queen Elizabeth II, Theresa Villiers, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (L) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh meet guests during a garden party in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle on June 24, 2014 near Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit Hillsborough Castle during filming of Antiques Roadshow, on the third and final day of the Queen's visit to Northern Ireland, on June 25, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Brian Lawless - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive at St. Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, during a two-day visit to Northern Ireland as part of the Diamond Jubilee tour.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leave St. Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, during a two-day visit to Northern Ireland as part of the Diamond Jubilee tour.

