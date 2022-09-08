Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll Royal visits to Northern Ireland over the years

There are few parts of Northern Ireland that the Queen has not visited, mostly accompanied by Prince Phillip
Queen Elizabeth II, Theresa Villiers, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (L) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh meet guests during a garden party in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle on June 24, 2014 near Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Royal party are visiting Northern Ireland for three days. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
Photo: Peter Macdiarmid
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit Hillsborough Castle during filming of Antiques Roadshow, on the third and final day of the Queen's visit to Northern Ireland, on June 25, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Brian Lawless - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Photo: WPA Pool
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive at St. Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, during a two-day visit to Northern Ireland as part of the Diamond Jubilee tour.
Photo: Niall Carson
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leave St. Macartin's Cathedral in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, during a two-day visit to Northern Ireland as part of the Diamond Jubilee tour.
Photo: Niall Carson