Here are 10 unwanted Northern Ireland dogs who yearn to be in a safe and loving home this Christmas

1. Delores
Delores is a gorgeous, sweet and cuddly 6 year old Bulldog. She hasn't had the best start but that hasn't stopped her from being an absolute cuddle bug with the funniest personality! She absolutely loves playing with the other dog in her foster home then hopping up for a snooze and a sofa snuggle! She can share her new home with cats and with another doggy companion after successful meets. Delores is able to be left for few hours once she's settled in her new home but loves to be near her people when they come back. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Zebedee
Zebedee is looking for his special family. He needs someone committed to working with him alongside our Training and Behaviour team, in order to give him the best chance of success in a home. His home environment must be adult only, and free of other pets. He would be able to have some dog walking pals though. Zebedee will need to be visited multiple times at the centre before heading to his new home. Photo: dogs trust
3. Cotton
Say hello to the most wonderful little lady, Cotton. Here at the rehoming centre cotton has stolen a lot of hearts and puts a massive smile on anybody's face who meets her. Cotton came into us as a pregnant stray and gave birth to 8 beautiful babies who have all now found their forever homes. Even though Cotton has not had the best start in her life she is one of the most loving, caring and sweetest souls around. We are looking for very gentle and patience adopters to help this girlie build her confidence both indoors and outdoors as the world seems like a bit of a daunting place to her right now. Cotton would be best suited to an adult only home but she could live with very sensible secondary school children who can treat her softly. Photo: Cotton
4. Bear
Bear is a handsome boy who started his search for his forever family and is looking for adopters who can handle a larger, strong dog. Bear is very sweet and loves a cuddle on the sofa, especially after a fun day out exploring. He will need to learn some manners as he loves people so much he will jump up for kisses, he is hopeful to find a family who have just as much desire to teach him new skills, as he does to learn. While Bear is a lot of fun to be around, he can also become overwhelmed with excitement at times. When he’s having these big feelings, Bear can resort to grabbing his lead or something close by. We feel that he would be best suited to a home, with patient adopters who can provide him with a calm routine. Due to his sometimes boisterous behaviours, we feel that any children in his new home should be 14+ and used to a bigger, bouncier dog. Bear loves to say hello to other dogs but can be a bit much for some dogs so a home with no other pets would be ideal. Photo: dogs trust