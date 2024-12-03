Here are 10 unwanted Northern Ireland dogs who yearn to be in a safe and loving home this Christmas

4 . Bear

Bear is a handsome boy who started his search for his forever family and is looking for adopters who can handle a larger, strong dog. Bear is very sweet and loves a cuddle on the sofa, especially after a fun day out exploring. He will need to learn some manners as he loves people so much he will jump up for kisses, he is hopeful to find a family who have just as much desire to teach him new skills, as he does to learn. While Bear is a lot of fun to be around, he can also become overwhelmed with excitement at times. When he's having these big feelings, Bear can resort to grabbing his lead or something close by. We feel that he would be best suited to a home, with patient adopters who can provide him with a calm routine. Due to his sometimes boisterous behaviours, we feel that any children in his new home should be 14+ and used to a bigger, bouncier dog. Bear loves to say hello to other dogs but can be a bit much for some dogs so a home with no other pets would be ideal.