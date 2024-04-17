Here are 13 dogs who are now looking for 'forever homes' near you - do you have enough room in your heart and home?

1 . Lexi

Lexi and her sister Jesse are two stunning 6 year old Labradors who will put a smile on anybody's face. With so much love to give these girls will certainly brighten up your day. They will need an active home that can take them on daily walks as well as providing them with some enrichment activities to help burn off some of that excitable Labrador energy. They are both super foodie so training will be a treat and they both love to learn new tricks. If you think that you could offer these two sweethearts a home please fill out an application and don't forget to favourite them on the form. Photo: Dogs Trust