Wallaby, Kangaroo, Koala and Dingo are all 6 week old cocker spaniel pups who are super excited to meet their new families. These stunning puppies are very sweet and love cuddles. They will need their new family to be home most of the day at the beginning to help them settle in. An outdoor garden space would also be fantastic to help these little loves with house training and playing their favourite games. Please complete an application if you think that these puppies could be your perfect match! Remember to favourite Wallaby in your application.

Here are 13 dogs who are now looking for 'forever homes' near you - do you have enough room in your heart and home?

Look into the eyes of these adorable dogs and try not to love them.All of these dogs can be seen after contacting the Dogs Trust outside Ballymena.
By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Apr 2024, 16:11 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 07:13 BST

1. Lexi

Lexi and her sister Jesse are two stunning 6 year old Labradors who will put a smile on anybody's face. With so much love to give these girls will certainly brighten up your day. They will need an active home that can take them on daily walks as well as providing them with some enrichment activities to help burn off some of that excitable Labrador energy. They are both super foodie so training will be a treat and they both love to learn new tricks. If you think that you could offer these two sweethearts a home please fill out an application and don't forget to favourite them on the form. Photo: Dogs Trust

2. Murphy

Murphy is a lovely friendly chap, who, despite being 10 years old, still thoroughly enjoys playing ball games with his carers. Murphy enjoys getting lots of attention from his carers, especially getting a good scratch and a having a game of fetch! Murphy does have a medical condition requiring daily medication which can be discussed further with the Adoption Team. If you feel that you would be a good match for Murphy, please fill in an application and "favourite" Murphy! Photo: Dogs Trust

3. Ginny

Ginny is a beautiful 3-year-old Crossbreed. She is an amazing dog who has made best friends with her Canine Carers here at the Centre. She is super loving, and we know to expect the biggest cuddles when Ginny’s around! She is looking for a dog-experienced home where everyone is over the age of 16 and will love her as part of the family. Ginny has no previous experience of being around younger children so will be more comfortable if there are no visiting children to her new home. Ginny is a playful, active girl who loves nothing more than chasing a ball and having fun with her people. Photo: Dogs Trust

4. Gusty

Meet Gusty! He is a handsome 3 year old Spaniel Crossbreed looking for an adult only home with previous dog experience. This is because Gusty has little known history after coming to us as a stray. He is a quirky boy, so someone that has owned dogs with different personalities may understand him better than someone who is first time dog owner! The staff here at the Centre love spending time with Gusty as he always provides some entertainment! Photo: Dogs Trust

