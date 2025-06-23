Here are 25 images of Ladies Day at Down Royal Royal Racecourse

See who you know from the day.
1.
Margo Garrett, Gemma Garrett and Lisa Stewart pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photograph by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
2.
Racegoers pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photograph by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
3.
Teach McKeown and Amy Donald pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photograph by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
4.
Abbey, Paula and Holly Milne pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photograph by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.