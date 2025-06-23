Here are 25 images of Ladies Day at Down Royal Royal Racecourse

By Gemma Murray
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 08:54 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 16:00 BST
Here are 33 images of racegoers pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse

See who you know from the day.

Margo Garrett, Gemma Garrett and Lisa Stewart pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photograph by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Margo Garrett, Gemma Garrett and Lisa Stewart pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photograph by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Racegoers pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photograph by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Racegoers pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photograph by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Teach McKeown and Amy Donald pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photograph by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Teach McKeown and Amy Donald pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photograph by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Abbey, Paula and Holly Milne pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photograph by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Abbey, Paula and Holly Milne pictured at the Boylesports Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse. Photograph by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

