Here are 27 more images of Northern Ireland families enjoying superb weekend weather

Yesterday the Highest maximum temperature in Northern Ireland was 25.1 °C in Magilligan, Co Londonderry.

And today, according to the Met Office will be ‘cloudy at times' with ‘bright or sunny spells developing especially around the north and east coasts’.

There will be a ‘cool easterly breeze developing near the coast’ and a ‘maximum temperature 22 °C’.

Tonight will be ‘cloudy at first but clear spells developing overnight’ and a ‘minimum temperature 14 °C’.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will have ‘patchy low cloudy especially in the east’ which ‘will be slow to clear and brighter around the north coasts’.

It will be ‘dry and bright in the west’ with a ‘maximum temperature 20 °C’.

And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday will be ‘a little fresher towards the end of the week with gentle northeasterly winds, plenty of dry and bright weather, although the odd shower on the North Coast on Wednesday’.

1 . People enjoying the sunshine on the Promenade and on the beach in Newcastle Co Down (L-R) Sandra Pham, Chloe Gordon, Popy Davis and Taylor Davis all from Portadown Photo: presseye Photo Sales

2 . People enjoying the sunshine on the Promenade and on the beach in Newcastle Co Down (L-R) Alex Melville aged 7 and Sophia Savage aged 3 Photo: presseye Photo Sales

3 . Cleo Coleman and Aimme O’Neill pictured enjoying the nice weather at Hazelbank beach. Picture By: Pacemaker Press. Photo: presseye Photo Sales