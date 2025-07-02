Here are 33 pictures of the Annual Battle of the Somme parade going through East Belfast

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 10:11 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 10:27 BST
Here are images from the Somme Parade in East Belfast on Monday evening.

The pictures show the popularity of the Annual Somme Parade passing through East Belfast.

There is increased security on Albertbridge Road due to it being on the Interface with Short Strand.

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 29-06-2025 Somme Parade in East Belfast The Annual Somme Parade passing through East Belfast on Monday Evening. This is the scene on Albertbridge Road as the police have a heavy presence due to it being on the Interface with Short Strand. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 29-06-2025 Somme Parade in East Belfast The Annual Somme Parade passing through East Belfast on Monday Evening. This is the scene on Albertbridge Road as the police have a heavy presence due to it being on the Interface with Short Strand. Photo - Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press Photo: Andrew McCarroll

