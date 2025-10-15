Here are 37 images of what the Prince and Princess of Wales got up to yesterday in Northern Ireland

Among their activities was visiting Mallon Farm in Co Tyrone, which was a dairy farm for generations before becoming a flax farm in 2020 and an apple farm in Armagh, Northern Ireland’s Orchard County.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Long Meadow Cider in Portadown, Co Armagh, a family-owned apple farm which has evolved from traditional apple growers into producers of award-winning craft ciders, juices, and vinegars. Picture date: Tuesday October 14, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire Photo: Chris Jackson
The Prince and Princess of Wales make a potato and apple cake during a visit to Long Meadow Cider in Portadown, Co Armagh, a family-owned apple farm which has evolved from traditional apple growers into producers of award-winning craft ciders, juices, and vinegars. Picture date: Tuesday October 14, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire Photo: Chris Jackson
The Prince and Princess of Wales pick apples during a visit to Long Meadow Cider in Portadown, Co Armagh, a family-owned apple farm which has evolved from traditional apple growers into producers of award-winning craft ciders, juices, and vinegars. Picture date: Tuesday October 14, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire Photo: Chris Jackson
The Prince and Princess of Wales tour Long Meadow's orchards during a visit to Long Meadow Cider in Portadown, Co Armagh, a family-owned apple farm which has evolved from traditional apple growers into producers of award-winning craft ciders, juices, and vinegars. Picture date: Tuesday October 14, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire Photo: Chris Jackson