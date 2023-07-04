Here are a range of gorgeous dogs available for rehoming at the Dogs Trust - see which one would suit you

These gorgeous dogs need a forever home – and they are available at a Dogs Trust near you.
1.
Snowy is a very handsome Chihuahua Crossbreed who is estimated to be around 2 years old. He is looking for a quieter home with someone around for most of the day. He can be left alone for around 3 to 4 hours a day but this should be limited as he adores human company! Snowy has lived with children before, but if his new home has children, they should be used to interacting with dogs and be older in age (around 10+). It would be best if Snowy is the only pet in the household as he loves all the love and attention for himself! Snowy loves to run around and play with people outside, so good size secure outdoor space would be brilliant for him to get some exercise. Photo: dogs trust
2.
Malt is a lively 1 year old Labrador looking for his forever home. He has lots of energy and will need an active home that will be willing to provide him with plenty of exercise to exciting places. Malt's adopters should be able to be at home for most of the day to begin with until he settles in, and then leaving time can be increased. Malt could live with another calmer dog that will tolerate an excited 1 year old Labrador bouncing around. He will need an adult only home with no children. As Malt is still young, he will need some further training in different areas which can be discussed with the Training Team. Photo: dogs trust
3.
Boo is a fantastic 6 year old Yorkshire Terrier Crossbreed looking for his new start in life. Boo can be a little bit shy at first but once he gets used to you being around him he is super friendly and even looks for a cuddle! Boo doesn't have much known history but he is very dog social and could potentially live with another suitable dog in his new home. If there are children in the home, they will need to be sensible and of secondary school age. Boo has lots of energy and would do well in a home where he will be taken on plenty of walks! He will happily jump into the car to travel with you to fun walking locations. A secure outdoor space is essential for Boo in his new home. Photo: dogs trust
4.
Jai is a beautiful 3 year old active Springer Spaniel with a zest for life. Unfortunately Jai hasn't had an easy life to date. He was found by Dogs Trust in the pound and he was in a very sorry state. Jai's background means that he struggles to build relationships with new people and isn't used to living indoors. For the right person, the journey to build trust and a bond with Jai will be very rewarding. Jai enjoys the company of other dogs and has made lots of doggy friends here at the centre. Jai is so good with other dogs that he is often a helper to new dogs that come in to the care of Dogs Trust. Jai will need to be adopted into a quiet home, where he can get used to living in a home slowly. Photo: dogs trust