Here are a range of gorgeous dogs available for rehoming at the Dogs Trust - see which one would suit you

3 .

Boo is a fantastic 6 year old Yorkshire Terrier Crossbreed looking for his new start in life. Boo can be a little bit shy at first but once he gets used to you being around him he is super friendly and even looks for a cuddle! Boo doesn't have much known history but he is very dog social and could potentially live with another suitable dog in his new home. If there are children in the home, they will need to be sensible and of secondary school age. Boo has lots of energy and would do well in a home where he will be taken on plenty of walks! He will happily jump into the car to travel with you to fun walking locations. A secure outdoor space is essential for Boo in his new home. Photo: dogs trust