These beautiful pups need a second chance at happiness in safe loving homes.
1.
Chilli is the only boy in a litter of eight 7-week-old Labrador Crossbreed puppies looking for his forever home. He will be medium in size and will require all of his basic training as well as house training.
Photo: dogstrust
2.
Chilli's new adopters will be required to bring him along to out amazing Dog School classes to help with his training and basic life skills. Please use Coconut or Chilli in your application and state if you have a preference for a male or female puppy from Chilli's litter. Thank you
Photo: Dogs Trust
3.
French Bulldog ALVA is 8 months old and is a very sweet natured young girl. She is an entertaining little character who enjoys running around playing with her toys and destroying soft toys in particular! She loves her food and really likes doing some enrichment activities with food; things like having her food hidden so that she can go round and sniff it out are a favourite.
Photo: dogstrust
4.
ALVA is also full of energy and likes having a good run and play around with the foster carers own dogs too. Alva is crate trained and at night time will sleep downstairs in her crate, but adopters must be mindful that there may be an adjustment period with this when moving to a new home.
Photo: dogs trust