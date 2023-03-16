News you can trust since 1737
Here are more dogs who need a 'furever' home and are available locally

Here are some of the latest dogs available to rehome from the Dogs Trust in Northern Ireland.

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Mar 2023, 17:16 GMT

You can read more about them here

Moss is a 8 week old female collie puppy.

1.

Moss is a 8 week old female collie puppy.

She is one of a litter of three, please clearly state in your application if you wish to be considered for Moss or any of her siblings (1male & 2female). These pups have a tonne of potential and will make amazing lively additions to lucky households.

2.

She is one of a litter of three, please clearly state in your application if you wish to be considered for Moss or any of her siblings (1male & 2female). These pups have a tonne of potential and will make amazing lively additions to lucky households.

Moss needs a dedicated family to take on all the essential puppy training. Adopters must be willing to attend Dog School Puppy Classes. At this stage it is important that Moss has someone at home most of the day, as she gets older his confidence can be gradually built up to be left alone for a period of time. As an active breed, she will need to be kept physically and mentally enriched and she would benefit from a family who have experience of energetic dogs. Moss could happily live with other dogs or cats. She could also live with children 5+ as long as this is managed well within the home. A secured garden space for playtime is essential.

3.

Moss needs a dedicated family to take on all the essential puppy training. Adopters must be willing to attend Dog School Puppy Classes. At this stage it is important that Moss has someone at home most of the day, as she gets older his confidence can be gradually built up to be left alone for a period of time. As an active breed, she will need to be kept physically and mentally enriched and she would benefit from a family who have experience of energetic dogs. Moss could happily live with other dogs or cats. She could also live with children 5+ as long as this is managed well within the home. A secured garden space for playtime is essential.

Blaze is a fantastic 5 year old Labrador, he really enjoys creating bonds with new people, but can be quite nervous at first.

4.

Blaze is a fantastic 5 year old Labrador, he really enjoys creating bonds with new people, but can be quite nervous at first.

Northern IrelandDogs Trust