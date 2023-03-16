Here are more dogs who need a 'furever' home and are available locally

Here are some of the latest dogs available to rehome from the Dogs Trust in Northern Ireland.
1.
Moss is a 8 week old female collie puppy. Photo: Dogs Trust
2.
She is one of a litter of three, please clearly state in your application if you wish to be considered for Moss or any of her siblings (1male & 2female). These pups have a tonne of potential and will make amazing lively additions to lucky households. Photo: dogs trus6
3.
Moss needs a dedicated family to take on all the essential puppy training. Adopters must be willing to attend Dog School Puppy Classes. At this stage it is important that Moss has someone at home most of the day, as she gets older his confidence can be gradually built up to be left alone for a period of time. As an active breed, she will need to be kept physically and mentally enriched and she would benefit from a family who have experience of energetic dogs. Moss could happily live with other dogs or cats. She could also live with children 5+ as long as this is managed well within the home. A secured garden space for playtime is essential. Photo: dogs trust
4.
Blaze is a fantastic 5 year old Labrador, he really enjoys creating bonds with new people, but can be quite nervous at first. Photo: Dogs Trust