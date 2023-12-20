Cancer Focus are this year expecting at least 200 dippers to join them for their Dare to Dip event, raising much-needed funds for the charity’s Family Support Service.

Organisers say that Fancy dress for dippers is encouraged.

The Dare to Dip even is taking place at Crawfordsburn Beach, Co, Down at 12.00 pm on January 1, 2024. The safety briefing is at 11.45am.

Each year, the charity’s Family Support Service cares for 358 parents, carers, and children through a range of one-to-one and group programmes including Family Bereavement, Memory Work, and Teenage Groups.Over 70% of the people being supported through the Service are living with a terminal cancer diagnosis in their family.

These pictures of other brave souls braving the elements for charity.

