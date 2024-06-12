Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity with decades of expertise and experience.
Dogs Trust staff go the extra mile for every dog in the charity’s care to prepare them for the future they deserve, as quickly as possible, so that they spend less time in kennels.
You will find more information about all the dogs waiting to be adopted at Dogs Trust Ballymena
1. Phoebe
Before three-year-old Labradoodle Phoebe found her forever home, she struggled with being left alone. She shared her kennel with another canine pal, but when her kennel companion was adopted, Phoebe would howl if left alone. Photo: Dogs trust
2. Phoebe
With Phoebe being such a people dog who loved company, fuss and attention, she started spending her days in the rehoming centre offices, socialising with staff, which was her idea of heaven. Photo: dogs trust
3. Sullivan
Another dog who spent much of his time with Dogs Trust Ballymena hanging out in the offices with staff before being adopted was 12-week-old Chihuahua crossbreed Sullivan. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Sullivan
Sullivan was the last remaining puppy from a litter, so he found the kennel a lonely place. While spending time in the office, Sullivan had a crate which he soon discovered was a place of comfort and calm where he could enjoy a nap when staff were working. Photo: Dogs trust