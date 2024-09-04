Here are some of the cheapest homes for sale right now in Northern Ireland
Published 4th Sep 2024, 13:51 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2024, 13:56 BST
Have a look around some of the cheapest properties on the market in Northern Ireland. All properties are less than £60,000.
1. Ballymena
209 Queen Street, Ballymena, BT42 2BG 2 Bed Mid-terrace House Offers Over £59,500 Photo: propertypal.com
2. Dollingstown
Tiny House, @, Belfast Road, Dollingstown, BT66 9JR 1 Bed Cottage Offers Around £54,950 Photo: propertypal
3. Whitehead
107 Ballystrudder Road, Whitehead, BT38 9NY 2 Bed Terrace Cottage Offers Around £59,950 Photo: propertypal
4. Tandragee
132 Market Street, Tandragee, BT62 2BS 5 Bed End Townhouse POA Photo: propertypal
