According to the latest data from Thursday, March 10, the cheapest place in Northern Ireland to get home heating oil is Mid Ulster, with the cheapest price for 300L at £391.46, 500L at £630.08 and 900L at £1,101.37.

Oil Prices Northern Ireland: Here are the cheapest places in Northern Ireland to buy home heating oil

Prices for home heating oil in Northern Ireland have been rising significantly - here are the cheapest areas for oil in Northern Ireland according to the Consumer Council.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:26 pm

Northern Ireland has seen heating oil price rises spiral across the province in the last few months.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has seen oil prices rise to their highest rates in a decade, with the price of crude oil now at $106 a barrel.

More than two-thirds of homes in Northern Ireland are heated by oil boilers, with it being the most popular heating method in the province.

In Northern Ireland, the Consumer Council updates its Home Heating Oil Price Checker weekly, to let consumers know what the average prices they can expect to pay.

Here are the cheapest areas for home heating oil in Northern Ireland according to the Northern Ireland Consumer Council.

1. Fermanagh and Omagh

According to the latest data from Thursday, March 10, in Fermanagh and Omagh the average price for 300L of home heating oil is £396.19, 500L is £640.14 and 900L is £1,149.56.

2. Causeway Coasts and Glens

According to the latest data from Thursday, March 10, in Causeway Coasts and Glens, the average price for 300L of home heating oil is £399.36, 500L is £640.78 and 900L is £1,154.56.

3. Derry City and Strabane

According to the latest data from Thursday, March 10, in Derry City and Strabane, the average price for 300L of home heating oil is £404.44, 500L is £659.78 and 900L is £1,171.75.

4. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

According to the latest data from Thursday, March 10, in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, the average price for 300L of home heating oil is £407.13, 500L is £659.95 and 900L is £1,182.17.

