Oil Prices Northern Ireland: Here are the cheapest places in Northern Ireland to buy home heating oil

Northern Ireland has seen heating oil price rises spiral across the province in the last few months.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has seen oil prices rise to their highest rates in a decade, with the price of crude oil now at $106 a barrel.

More than two-thirds of homes in Northern Ireland are heated by oil boilers, with it being the most popular heating method in the province.

In Northern Ireland, the Consumer Council updates its Home Heating Oil Price Checker weekly, to let consumers know what the average prices they can expect to pay.

Here are the cheapest areas for home heating oil in Northern Ireland according to the Northern Ireland Consumer Council.

1. Fermanagh and Omagh According to the latest data from Thursday, March 10, in Fermanagh and Omagh the average price for 300L of home heating oil is £396.19, 500L is £640.14 and 900L is £1,149.56. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Causeway Coasts and Glens According to the latest data from Thursday, March 10, in Causeway Coasts and Glens, the average price for 300L of home heating oil is £399.36, 500L is £640.78 and 900L is £1,154.56. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Derry City and Strabane According to the latest data from Thursday, March 10, in Derry City and Strabane, the average price for 300L of home heating oil is £404.44, 500L is £659.78 and 900L is £1,171.75. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon According to the latest data from Thursday, March 10, in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, the average price for 300L of home heating oil is £407.13, 500L is £659.95 and 900L is £1,182.17. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales