Here are the recommended latest posting dates for International mail before Christmas

Here are the last posting dates for International mail before Christmas.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Dec 2023, 15:28 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 15:37 GMT
Unfortunately it appears that many of the deadlines have already been passed.

Tuesday 5 DecemberAfrica, Asia, Australia, Caribbean, Central and South America, China

Far and Middle East and China

Wednesday 6 DecemberCyprus and Malta

Thursday 7 December – Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Eastern Europe, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey

Friday 8 December – Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden and USA

Fore more information about posting click here

