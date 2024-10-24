Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

60 seconds of pure adrenaline was all it took for Amy, from Just a Chat charity, to fill her Snappy Shopper trolley with hundreds of packets of sweets in one of the most hilarious trolley dashes ever.

Winners of the Snappy Shopper Trolley Dash have just one minute to run around the store and fill their trolley with precious items. But Amy knew exactly what she wanted – and that was to help with provisions for a Santa’s Grotto the charity is planning soon.

Snappy Shopper trolley dash participants Amy and Ben with John Cieszynski from Snappy Shopper and Malcolm Hall, owner of Drumgor Vivo in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Malcolm Hall, owner of Drumgor Vivo, said he was delighted that the Snappy Shopper Trolley Dash went to a deserving charity.

He revealed that this is one of the first Trolley Dash held in NI by the Snappy Shopper – which is an online app people can use to get their shopping delivered locally without waiting days for a slot.

Mr Hall revealed that the trolley dash has been organised by the Snappy Shopper all across the UK but this is the one of the first for NI.

Amy, from Just a Chat and Ben who both took part in the Snappy Shopper Trolley Dash at VIVO Drumgor, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Local customers were asked to nominate those they felt deserved the trolley dash. The local community nominated Just a Chat charity which helps people with mental health issue with Amy and Ben acting as the designated trolley drivers.

The pair took turns at Drumgor Vivo to fill their trolleys with Amy choosing a trolley full of sweets and chocolate.

Malcolm said: “We like to give back to our community. Just a Chat is such a worthy charity which helps people in the community. Craigavon has had so many issues lately, particularly with mental health, this charity is a vital resource."

Malcolm also explained that the Snappy Shopper app is proving very popular locally. He said it isn’t like the major supermarkets and you can have your groceries delivered with in half an hour.

"It’s handy if you run out of milk or need a fresh loaf of bread, or just simply don’t have time to do a normal shop,” he said.