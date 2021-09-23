Hillary Clinton in Belfast: NI student hoping to meet former First Lady again after 22 years

A second year PhD student at Queen’s, Tomás McInerney, met Hilary Clinton at Musgrave Park when he was just four-years-old.

He recalled the intense experience when he had to hold the ‘W’ of a ‘Welcome’ sign at the launch of a play area in the south Belfast park.

Tomás said: “I do not believe it is a coincidence – having been exposed to a political tour-de-force at such a young age – that my interest in politics has intensified over time.

“Hillary Clinton has undoubtedly played a role, unbeknownst to her, in my pursuit of a career in government following completion of my PhD.”

He added: “I also believe that Hillary would be interested to meet with me to hear about the influence she has had, my interest in and PhD study of government, how our political interests coalesce after all this time, and my desire to pursue a career in politics following the completion of my PhD.”

The former First Lady will be officially inaugurated at a ceremony in the Whitla Hall today, after being appointed to the five year position in January 2020.

President and Vice-Chancellor of QUB, Professor Ian Greer, said: “We are delighted that Secretary Clinton has been able to travel to Belfast to be formally installed as the University’s 11th Chancellor.

“Secretary Clinton is an internationally recognised public servant who has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to Northern Ireland. She has an enormous amount to offer the University and will continue to work as a key advocate for Queen’s on the international stage.”

Of her role at Queen’s Secretary Clinton said: “Queen’s makes an enormous impact on the world around us in terms of research and innovation, and I hope to inspire and encourage the students of Queen’s to make their contribution to society to the best of their ability.

“I am proud of my longstanding connection with Northern Ireland and its people and look forward to continuing to make my contribution to the University over the next few years.”

During the ceremony 14 leading figures will be awarded Honorary degrees.