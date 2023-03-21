From June 1, 2023, Life Through a Royal Lens will see some of the most iconic royal photographs ever taken go on display, and they will be joined by a selection of images that will be curated from the NI public’s own personal collections as part of a new public call out.

As part of Hillsborough Castle’s first ever exhibition, the team are calling on the public to submit their own photography of official Royal visits to Northern Ireland, from the late Queen Elizabeth II’s first trip to NI as monarch in 1953, to the Prince and Princess of Wales meeting and greeting school children at various events across in recent years, right up to His Majesty The King’s most recent visit to Northern Ireland last autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pictures will join other carefully selected photos of the Royal Family throughout the centuries, beginning with original examples of some of the earliest photographic images of British royalty, as well as exploring the impact of photographers from Cecil Beaton to Annie Leibovitz in redefining modern royal portraiture.

Princess Elizabeth arrives in Belfast for tour, 1949

A selection of photos taken by members of the Royal Family themselves will also go on display, including a number by celebrated photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones - later Lord Snowdon, husband of Princess Margaret.

Meanwhile, iconic magazine photoshoots including the Prince of Wales’s 2017 cover of Attitude Magazine and the Princess of Wales’s centenary issue of British Vogue in 2016 will explore how photography and image remain central to the public’s perception of the modern Royal Family today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally shown at Kensington Palace in 2022, an adapted version of the exhibition has now been transferred to Hillsborough Castle, and will feature some additional archive photographs all taken during Royal visits to Northern Ireland, which have never been displayed in public before.

Amateur snappers can now share their own visual memories of royal engagements in Northern Ireland by submitting images for consideration via the Historic Royal Palaces website.

Photographers in Northern Ireland on Coronation tour, 1953 (c)

Up to 20 photos will then be selected to go on show alongside work by renowned photographers such as Norman Parkinson and Annie Leibovitz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All budding photographers who consider their skills exhibition worthy will have until April 21 to submit their image and will be contacted directly if selected.

Laura McCorry, head of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens said: “We are thrilled to announce Hillsborough Castle and Garden’s first ever exhibition, Life Through A Royal Lens, this June, exploring the world of royal photography just in time for the start of the Belfast Photo Festival.

"It will feature a host of well-known photographers, as well as some special images of members of the Royal Family enjoying time at Hillsborough Castle. “We are also excited to welcome contributions from those in Northern Ireland who have had the opportunity to snap their own piece of memorabilia during many royal engagements over the years.”

The exhibition ‘Life Through a Royal Lens’ at Hillsborough Castle explores the relationship between the royal family and photography from the 19th century to the present. The displays will feature work from Cecil Beaton, Annie Leibovitz, Rankin, David Bailey, and Norman Parkinson alongside amateur photographs taken by members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad