Hillsborough Castle is buzzing for first honey fair

Mervyn Warrington of Killinchy Beekeepers Association with Catherine Rafferty and Ann Hodginton. Picture: Philip Magowan/Press Eye

The event saw over 30 local producers and food vendors collaborate with castle gardeners and foragers to celebrate all things bees and honey.

Visitors, including DAERA minister Edwin Poots and Michele Shirlow, CEO of Food NI, enjoyed local dishes, demos, storytelling and dancing, all in the grounds of the castle.

Both the Dromore and Killinchy Beekeepers Associations were on hand to answer bee-related questions, including how to get started in keeping bees and showcasing sample produce.

Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle welcomes Michele Shirlow of Food NI, and DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA, to Hillsborough Castle for the first ever Hillsborough Honey Fair where over 30 local producers and food vendors collaborated with Castle gardeners and foragers to celebrate at things bees and honey. Picture: Philip Magowan/Press Eye

Hillsborough Castle’s beekeeping expert Gwen Earnshaw shared a fascinating insight into looking after their own hives and bees.

Activities over the weekend included guided walks around the walled garden with lots of tips on how to make your garden bee friendly and Dermot Hughes from Forage Ireland was also there to identify edible plants, and explain what they can be used for.

Live music on Saturday and Sunday came from ARCO String Quartet, Unholy Gospel Band, The 77’s and Manukahunney Blue.

Ethan, Joel, and Noah enjoying an ice cream. Picture: Philip Magowan/Press Eye

