News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
4 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
4 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
5 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
7 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Historic building in Larne town centre goes on the market

A historic building in Larne town centre has been put up for sale – prompting discussions about what the future might hold for the Grade B1 listed property.

By Helena McManus
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

The former Ulster Bank branch at Upper Cross Street is on the market for £175,000 with agents Cushman and Wakefield.

Built in 1931, the property was designed by noted Belfast architect, TW Henry, and partly refurbished internally in 1991.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In its entry on the Department for Communities’ Historic Buildings Database, the premises is noted to have some distinct architectural features. “It exhibits a highly unusual form of glazing bar to its banking hall windows, retains some unusual tiling to the interior, [and] has its exterior walls clad almost entirely in ceramic blocks, an unusual material for the building type,” the database adds.

The former Ulster Bank premises at Upper Cross Street in Larne.The former Ulster Bank premises at Upper Cross Street in Larne.
The former Ulster Bank premises at Upper Cross Street in Larne.
Most Popular

The Classical-style premises was occupied by Ulster Bank up until last year, when it shut its doors permanently following a period of intermittent closures due to Covid-19.

Ulster Bank said the move was prompted by “increased customer demand for mobile and online services”, with similar branch closures in a number of other towns across Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the listing has sparked interest locally over potential future uses for the prominently-located building.

Posting on their Facebook page, community group Larne Renovation Generation suggested a bar or restaurant might be a suitable alternative use for the former bank, while other proposals included a community hub.

Another poster pointed to the successful regeneration of similar historic bank buildings in Northern Ireland.

These included the Danske Bank premises in Whitehead, now The Bank House Café.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Donaghadee’s former Ulster Bank premises featured on the BBC Northern Ireland series, Restoration Rescue.

The programme followed the transformation of the Grade B2 listed property into a modern home.

Read More
Tips to de-clutter and bring joy into your home from NI experts Sharon McNulty a...

Several posters pointed out that rates and rising energy costs would be key factors for the sustainability of any new businesses in the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The property listing can be found on the Cushman and Wakefield website here.

Related topics:Ulster BankLarneNorthern IrelandBelfast