Ian Stewart, Rwanda Shaw and Philip McCarroll are responsible for the 'Electric Green' Euros song for the Northern Ireland women's team

Asked for an estimation of Northern Ireland’s travelling support, the Irish FA said: “We have around 2,000 fans in total across the three games and are the second best supported team in the tournament.”

One of those flying over to join the Green and White Army for Northern Ireland’s second group game against Austria is Philip McCarroll.

Philip, along with former Northern Ireland player Ian Stewart, wrote an unofficial Euros anthem for the women’s team. The pair who perform as part of the The Back Four are joined by Lisburn signer Rwanda Shaw for ‘Electric Green’.

Philip said: “I’d feel a bit false writing a song about the tournament then not actually making it over to it. I’m hoping Ian can join me.

“When Ian was a youth coach with Northern Ireland he was responsible for bringing a lot of these players through the ranks. There’s a great connection there.”

He added: “I’ve been going to women’s games for many, many years.

“I remember when there was the proverbial two men and a dog at matches.

“I’ve never seen anything lift off so quickly in terms of interest and crowds. The buzz has been brilliant.

“I hope there’s going to be a good travelling support at these games, the team deserves it. It’s an historic moment.

“It’s still a bit surreal, no one ever expected Northern Ireland to qualify for a major tournament.