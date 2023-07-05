Honorary Doctorates from Ulster University for James Martin and Rhys McClenaghan

Actor James Martin with his honorary doctorate from Ulster University

A star of the film An Irish Goodbye, James is the first person with Down’s Syndrome to win an Academy Award. He was recognised by the university for his “outstanding contribution to the arts”.

James said his success had been a step forward for people with learning difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will be delighted to receive this honorary doctorate from Ulster University in recognition of my contribution to An Irish Goodbye,” he said.

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan receiving his Honorary Doctorate from Ulster University

"We had a great team working on the movie which told a universal story that people really connected with and enjoyed watching. The impact it has had on people with learning difficulties has been very positive.”

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden applauded James during his visit to Ulster University’s Belfast campus, giving him a shoutout in his speech.

Rhys McClenaghan was recognised for his “outstanding dedication in the pursuit of excellence and improvement in sport”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old, who represents both Northern Ireland and Ireland internationally, is a two-time European champion and a Commonwealth Games champion on the pommel horse.

He is the first Irish artistic gymnast ever to win a world championship gold