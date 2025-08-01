Hope that government funding for listed church buildings will continue

St Saviour's cathedral, Lisburn is one of eight Church of Ireland cathedrals in Northern Ireland which are listed buildings

​In January, the Labour government announced a one-year extension of the scheme, which gives grants covering VAT on repairs of more than a £1,000 for listed places of worship, but it reduced the total amount of money available. The future of the scheme has been raised in cross-party debates in Parliament, with evidence presented that more than 200 churches, including some Anglican cathedrals, are already facing significant cash shortfalls on repair bills as a result of the £25,000 cap.

Church of Ireland's representative church body, its central trustee body, encouraged Northern Ireland parishes with listed buildings to consultation on funding this year.

“The church supports the listed places of worship grant scheme being made permanent with the cap on funding to be increased. Many places of worship in the Church of Ireland are listed buildings, as are some churches in other Northern Ireland denomintaions. Our representative church body works with select vestries, dioceses and funders to maintain and improve properties we have inherited so they can be used for mission and ministry into the future,” a senior Church of Ireland source said.

All eight Church of Ireland’s cathedrals in Northern Ireland are listed buildings – St Anne’s,, Belfast; St Patrick’s, Armagh; St Macartin’s, Enniskillen; St Macartan’s, Clogher; St Columb’s, Londonderry; Holy Trinity Cathedral, Downpatrick (Down cathedral); Christ the Redeemer cathedral, Dromore, Co Down; and St Saviour’s cathedral, Lisburn. A large number of parish churches are also listed due to their architectural history and design.

Church of England cleric Rev Paula Griffiths, a former director for Anglican cathedral and church buildings, gave evidence last week at an inquiry into protecting built heritage. She said the scheme had been “a lifeline for places of worship and the hard-working volunteers and clergy who care for historic church buildings urgently need the confidence of ongoing, reliable sources of funding."

"Current uncertainty around listed building churches is putting church communities under real pressure, requiring additional fund-raising to pay tax or scaling back schemes for essential repairs. We know it saves money to keep up maintenance and continuing VAT relief helps enable those works.”

Chairman of the Westminster culture, media and sport select committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage has written to government heritage minister Baroness Twycross saying the scheme was initially introduced “in recognition of the social work of churches and their important contribution to British heritage."

“These features still stand: 45 per cent of the UK’s Grade I buildings are owned by the Church of England and churches remain communal spaces for social and charitable activities,” she said, adding that funding only ever guaranteed for a few years at a time is “not fit” for a sector reliant on projects that take five years to prepare and fund-raise for.

“The scheme is welcome recognition of the role of churches and their contribution to our heritage, but without certainty over its future many repair and refurbishment projects are at risk of never getting off the ground,” Dame Dinenage said. “The government needs to commit to the scheme by making it a permanent source of support and by lifting the cap, so historic places of worship can concentrate on the important work they do in our communities.”