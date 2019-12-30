Horror after dog's mouth tied with Christmas ribbon and 'drowned' in NI lough

Disgust has been expressed online after it appears a little dog was deliberately drowned over Christmas in a public place.

The details - revealed on Pets North Down/Ards & Surrounding Areas/ Rescue & Rehoming Facebook page - says the incident happened in the Bessbrook area of Newry.

The post adds that it is believed the dog's body was found by an off duty Dog Warden whilst he was on a fishing trip .

"The dog had ribbon tied around the mouth with a plant pot and a plastic bag attached likely to weigh dog down in water," says the post.

"SOMEONE KNOWS THIS DOG, SOMEONE KNOWS THE DOG IS NO LONGER AROUND, HE/SHE MAY HAVE BEEN STOLEN HOWEVER WE NEED TO FIND OUT WHERE THE DOG CAME FROM AND THE CORRECT AUTHORITIES DEAL WITH IT FROM THERE."

It adds: "PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE. NOTE ..DOG WILL BE CHIP CHECKED ASAP".